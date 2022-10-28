Huge boost for Conte as massive cash injection now expected at Spurs

Tottenham’s transfer funds for Fabio Paratici are set to be increased by €30 million, allowing the club to sign two Italian players.

Tottenham spent £172m in the summer signing Richarlison on a club-record fee while also signing the likes of Yves Bissouma, Romero, Djed Spence, and Destiny Udogie. Daniel Levy also approved the free-agent signings of Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster, while Clement Lenglet joined on loan from Barcelona as a stop-gap.

Despite the decent spending, fans and perhaps Conte were both left disappointed as the club failed to address some of the key areas including right wing-back and an attacking midfielder. Conte has made it clear to the Spurs hierarchy that he will only extend his contract if his ambition and the club’s ambition align which indicates that he is expecting more backing in the upcoming transfer windows.

Spurs are now with hope looking at one particular source of cash injection for their transfer kitty in the upcoming windows. Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness) have claimed that Spurs are expected to make decent money if Sporting Lisbon decide sell off Marcus Edwards.

The Spurs academy graduate signed for Sporting Lisbon in 2019 after not seeing his future at the club and has since then made a huge impression. Sport Witness have now claimed that Sporting are willing to capitalise on Edwards’ form by selling him next summer but only a fee close to his ‘€60m release clause will convince them‘. This would see Spurs get a fee around €30 million, due to the sell-on clause in his contract at the time of his transfer to the Portuguese club.

Spurs have been recently linked with a raid on the Italian clubs as they are reportedly looking to sign Serie B club Bari and Morrocco international Walid Cheddira and Juventus star Weston McKennie, with the latter even keen on a move to the Premier League.

The money the club will receive from a potential Edwards’ sale will be a nice boost for Conte and Fabio Paratici to improve the squad. But Levy will need to add to the transfer kitty on top of this if he expects his club to compete with the top 4 and for trophies.