“I won’t stop” – Manchester United star Antony hits back at critics

Manchester United star Antony has hit back at his critics after coming under fire for his unnecessary showboating against FC Sherrif on Thursday.
The particular incident became the talking point of Manchester United’s 3-0 win over their Europa League opponent. The Brazilian arrogantly performed two consecutive 360 spins before putting the ball out of play with a heavy pass.
He came under criticism from a number of pundits including Paul Scholes. Owen Hargreaves, and Robby Savage. Scholes went as far as labelling him a ‘clown’ for his showboating. He said:
“I like to see skill, but I just don’t think that is skill or entertainment.”
“That is just being a clown, isn’t it?”
Meanwhile former Premier League manager Ian Holloway called him out for being ‘disrespectful’ and ‘silly’. He told SkySports (via Metro):
“Was it relevant? Was it needed? He will be getting a flea in his ear. To the other players it’s disrespectful. I don’t even know what he’s thinking, unnecessary nonsense.
“Practice that off the pitch, on the training ground but when you go out there you’ve got to be realistic.
“He gave the ball away two seconds later, kicked it straight out so come on. He’s had a great start. I don’t know him, obviously his manager does know him and he won’t put up with that and neither will the other players.
“It’s disrespectful and it’s silly. Grow up a bit.”
Antony has now finally responded to his critics with a post on social media. He posted a video of the incident on his Instagram story with the following caption:
“We’re known for our art and I won’t stop doing what got me to where I am!”
Antony was substituted at halftime during United’s 3-0 victory at Old Trafford, but United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that the substitution had nothing to do with the incident.
This is not the first time the Brazilian has been slammed for his showboating. When at Ajax as well he was often criticised and during an interview with the Dutch publication De Telegraaf, he spoke about the negative response he gets for his display of skills during matches. However, he stated that he does not think much about what other people think about it since it is an important part of his game and mindset. He said:
“I don’t care what other people think about it. No matter what people say, I remain focused. Even Jesus, who was perfect, couldn’t please everybody. So who am I to please everybody?
“Some people love my tricks, some people don’t like it. I find them functional and I do them because I want to show my opponent that I am the boss. And very often it leads to an assist or goal.”