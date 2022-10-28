“I won’t stop” – Manchester United star Antony hits back at critics

Manchester United star Antony has hit back at his critics after coming under fire for his unnecessary showboating against FC Sherrif on Thursday.

The particular incident became the talking point of Manchester United’s 3-0 win over their Europa League opponent. The Brazilian arrogantly performed two consecutive 360 spins before putting the ball out of play with a heavy pass.

He came under criticism from a number of pundits including Paul Scholes. Owen Hargreaves, and Robby Savage. Scholes went as far as labelling him a ‘clown’ for his showboating. He said:

“I like to see skill, but I just don’t think that is skill or entertainment.”

“That is just being a clown, isn’t it?”

Meanwhile former Premier League manager Ian Holloway called him out for being ‘disrespectful’ and ‘silly’. He told SkySports (via Metro): “Was it relevant? Was it needed? He will be getting a flea in his ear. To the other players it’s disrespectful. I don’t even know what he’s thinking, unnecessary nonsense.