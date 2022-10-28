Inter Milan open contract talks with 27-year-old, eager to fend off PSG interest

Inter Milan would like Milan Skriniar to commit his long-term future to the club.

That’s according to leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Serie A giants have opened contract talks with the Slovakia international.

Although heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, after failing to reach an agreement, the Nerazzurri, who are understandably keen to retain the 27-year-old defender, are believed to be prepared to offer him an increase in salary, as well as the captain’s armband.

Inter will meet again with Milan Škriniar agents in the next weeks to discuss new contract, still early – long term deal, increased salary & captain’s armband offered. ??? #Inter PSG still consider Škriniar a priority target for 2023 but Inter feel confident to agree new deal. pic.twitter.com/WhsUhHRu6X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2022

Given the fact Inter Milan are a team in the ascension, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Skriniar were to extend his stay.

Not only that, but the experienced centre-back has been part of the club’s senior set-up for over five years so it’s fair to say he feels at home in Milan and that may be a factor when it comes to deciding where he wants to spend his prime years.

Since joining from Sampdoria back in 2017, Skriniar, who has less than 12 months left on his current deal, has gone on to feature in 231 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 15 goals along the way.