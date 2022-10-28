PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons has been linked with a move away from the club and Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool have been tipped as potential destinations.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to improve their midfield options and they have identified the 19-year-old Dutchman as a potential target.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in midfield reinforcements soon. The likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner are past their peak. Naby Keita, Thiago Alcântara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have had persistent injury problems since joining the club.

Bringing in a quality midfielder like Simons should be a top priority for the club this summer.

The report adds that Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the player and his technical abilities.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to add depth to the side as well, and it will be interesting to see how they fit Simons into the starting lineup if the move comes off.

The 19-year-old has been a key player for PSV this season and he has 10 goals and four assists across all competitions.

Naturally an attacking midfielder, Simons can operate as a central midfielder as well. Arsenal already have players like Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe operating in that role and Mikel Arteta might find it difficult to give Simons regular starts at the London club.

In theory, a move to Liverpool makes more sense for the youngster and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.