Man United could offer star Ten Hag deems not right for his system a new contract

Manchester United are reportedly considering offering goalkeeper David De Gea a new contract on reduced terms as his current deal expires at the end of the season. 

De Gea has been the first-choice goalkeeper at Man United since 2011 after Sir Alex Ferguson brought the star to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid but new United boss, Erik ten Hag, still has question marks about the goalkeeper and is not convinced that the 31-year-old fits his system.

According to the Daily Mail, the Dutch coach’s concerns are the reason why the Spanish shot-stopper has not been offered a new deal yet but that could change once the keeper accepts a certain terms.

De Gea is yet to sign a new deal at Man United
De Gea will have to take a significant pay cut from his current £375,000-a-week wages in order to remain at Old Trafford, reports The Athletic.

The same report suggests the club are scouting the likes of Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa and Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper Unai Simon as they look for a new goalkeeper in the future.

De Gea’s future is up in the air at present but should he accept a salary cut, a new deal seems likely at Old Trafford but there is still some convincing to do when it comes to Ten Hag.

