Man United star will not be going to World Cup after provisional squad omission

Manchester United’s David de Gea will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar later this year after being left off Spain’s 55-man provisional squad list.

National team bosses will announce their official 26-man World Cup squads soon with the tournament just over three weeks away but Spanish boss Luis Enrique has begun by submitting his preliminary list of players in contention to play in Qatar, which his final 26-man squad will be selected from.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Enrique has selected five different goalkeepers in the 55-man list but Man United’s De Gea is not one of them.

De Gea has been Manchester United’s first-choice keeper for the best part of 11 years and has often been the Red Devil’s best player over that period. The goalkeeper has had some up-and-down moments of late but it seems harsh that the 31-year-old has not made the 55-man squad.

Enrique has decided to go with the three goalkeepers that are expected to fly to Qatar: Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simón, Brighton’s Robert Sánchez and Brentford’s David Raya.

Whilst also including Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Getafe’s David Soria as backups.

At 31, this might have been De Gea’s last chance to play at another World Cup but being a goalkeeper that is not quite set in stone.