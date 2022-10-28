Mikel Arteta considers Arsenal midfielder ‘non-transferable’

Although at times, he seemed close to moving to the Serie A, according to recent reports, Arsenal now consider midfielder Granit Xhaka as ‘non-transferable’.

That’s according to a recent report from Tutto Mercato Web, who claims the Switzerland international has become so integral to Mikel Arteta’s plans that the Spanish manager will not entertain any offers for him.

Despite his importance to the side, Xhaka, 30, has endured tough spells with the Gunners. Arguably the midfielder’s lowest point was in 2019 after he was stripped of the Gunners’ captaincy after taking his frustration out on some of the club’s match-going fans.

However, fast forward three years and the former Borussia Monchengladbach defensive midfielder has turned it around. Now one of the Londoners’ most experienced players, not only is Xhaka one of Arteta’s most trusted players, but his impressive form has also seen him win the fans back over.

Set for a hugely important winter with his country, who will compete for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Xhaka will be prepared to return to the country’s capital and help continue Arsenal’s unlikely push for the Premier League title.

However, regardless of how either competition plays out, if these latest reports are anything to go by, Xhaka’s future at the Emirates is more than assured.