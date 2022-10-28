Newcastle now want Champions League star who has same agent as Howe

Newcastle United are one of the teams said to be interested in signing Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo.

That’s according to transfer journalist Rudy Galetti, who has revealed that the Tyneside club, alongside Juventus, are the ‘most interested’ in Grimaldo, who could leave Benfica next year.

The Serie A side are ready to make a contract offer to the left-back which indicates that they are ahead of the Magpies in the race for the Spanish star.

Grimaldo is out of contract with Benfica at the end of the season and teams could possibly sign the star on a cut-price deal in January or could wait until the summer to get him as a free agent.

One thing that is in the favour of Newcastle, is that the defender shares the same agent as Howe, so this is a deal that could accelerate quickly in the favour of the Premier League club.