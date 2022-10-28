Newcastle United are prepared to offer Miguel Almiron a contract extension at the club.

The 28-year-old Paraguay international has been in outstanding form for the Magpies this season, and he has taken his game to another level under manager Eddie Howe.

Initially, the player struggled with his output under the likes of Steve Bruce and Rafael Benitez. However, it seems that Howe has helped him improve on that front. The 28-year-old has scored six goals in 12 Premier League appearances this season and Newcastle a prepared to reward him for his improved performances.

Apart from his goalscoring output, the midfielder has settled into Howe’s high-pressing system seamlessly and his relentless work ethic has been invaluable to the side.

Almiron has a contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2024. He could be offered a pay rise and a two-year extension.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle are keen to tie down their key players to long-term contracts.

The Magpies have improved substantially under Howe, and they are currently fourth in the Premier League table. They will be hoping to secure European football as soon as possible and put together a formidable squad capable of winning the major trophies.

It is imperative that they hold on to their best players and then add to the squad in the upcoming windows.

Almiron is undoubtedly one of the best players at the club right now and it would be a major boost for the team as well as the fan base if the two parties can agree on an extension soon.