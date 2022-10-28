‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star

Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress.

The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.

Jamie Carragher in his latest column for The Telegraph has claimed that Hugo Lloris is not ‘good enough to take Spurs to the next level’.

The veteran goalkeeper is known to be an excellent shot-stopper but he ‘makes too many mistakes’ making him unreliable in goal. Carragher has identified it as the position ‘where Spurs have been lacking for a while’. He also believes that Conte is right in his asking for a couple of more transfer windows to assemble the squad that would ‘meet his objectives’.

The Liverpool legend’s analysis of Spurs’ goalkeeper position being their weak point is also echoed by Garth Crooks who slammed Lloris claiming that the club ‘will win nothing‘ with the Frenchman in goal. He suggested that the world cup winner is not the ‘world-class’ keeper that people think he is anymore and that Spurs need to replace him with an upgrade.

And it is something perhaps the club’s hierarchy have in mind. Recent reports have suggested that Spurs are on the hunt for a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris with the likes of Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, and Leeds United’s Illan Meslier, both said to be on their radar.