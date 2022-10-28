Thursday saw some shocking reports break which involved a mass stabbing in Italy. Although the nature of the incident was shocking enough, it hit sporting headlines after it was reported that Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari was one of the people injured in the attack.

As relayed by leading journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mari, who is on a season-long loan with Monza, was caught up in a street stabbing and ended up needing to attend a local hospital.

Former Arsenal centre back Pablo Marì got stabbed by a mad man in a shopping center close to Milano, per reports. He’s amongst six people stabbed — and he’s now at the hospital. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2022

24 hours later and having survived the random attack, the Arsenal defender has now broken his silence and provided some absolutely devastating details about what happened on Thursday.

“I was with the baby stroller when I felt unbearable pain in my back,” the 29-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper, as quoted by A Bola.

“I was lucky because I saw a person die in front of me after being stabbed in the throat. I’m fine, on Monday I’ll be playing [Monza welcomes Bologna]”

Obviously, fans will be extremely relieved to learn that the Spanish centre-back is alive and doing okay, but it is important to note that not everybody involved was so lucky, and that is a real tragedy.

Our thoughts are with everyone who found themselves caught up in this senseless act of violence, including the friends and family of those who lost their lives.