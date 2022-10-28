Paul Merson identifies Liverpool midfielder as key to Reds’ success

Fabinho is instrumental to Liverpool’s success.

That is the view of pundit Paul Merson, who believes the Brazilian’s contributions to Jurgen Klopp’s team sometimes ‘go unnoticed’.

Although the Reds haven’t had the best start to the season, Fabinho is a player who has remained as important as ever.

Having started in eight Premier League games and four Champions League matches, it is clear that Klopp relies heavily on the commanding 29-year-old, and Merson understands why.

“Fabinho has played a lot of matches this season,” the former Arsenal player told SportsKeeda.

“I do like him, and I’m not sure what the problem is there.”

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on whether Unai Emery could seal Villarreal transfer raid with Aston Villa

Even though they’re doing well in the Champions League and have recently qualified for the competition’s knockout stage, the Reds’ performances in the Premier League have been a different story.

Having won just four of their first 11 domestic games, Klopp’s side are enduring arguably one of their toughest runs in the league in the last few years, but Merson feels the Merseyside giants can turn it around, just as long as they have Fabinho at his best.

“If Liverpool are to be a success, they need him at their best,” Merson added.

“A lot of what he does goes unnoticed. If you’ve watched Liverpool over the years, you’ll know that the midfield three made everything happen. They’re struggling without a settled midfield.”