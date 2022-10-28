Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City players who he thinks will win the World Cup 2022

According to Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez, Pep Guardiola has already told the City players who he thinks will win the upcoming world cup in Qatar.

The striker joined City from River Plate in the summer and has since impressed as Erling Haaland’s backup. And he’ll be hoping that his performances earn him a spot in Argentina’s World Cup squad in Qatar.

Alavarez has now revealed that his manager has tipped Argentina to win their first World Cup since 1986. In an in-depth interview with ESPN, he discussed many things including his dream of playing for Argentina, what the world cup means to him, and Pep Guardiola’s prediction. He told ESPN Argentina:

“One of the first days Pep, the Portuguese, and Rodri were talking about who could win the World Cup, I didn’t say anything. They were saying Portugal, France, other European nations and Pep says, ‘do you know who has the best chances?’ They don’t say anything and he points at me,”

“Among the three, four, five we are. In a World Cup it is not easy, a game leaves you out, but I think we have what. At 22 years of age, being on a list available to the coach is very nice. I’m going to do my best to be there.

“I always dreamed of playing in Europe, being in the National Team. I didn’t imagine how fast, in seven years all this happened, I’m very happy with the whole process. In my house we are very soccer fans, the world stopped when the National Team played. The whole family turned on the TV, in the armchair at home and not a fly would fly.”

Argentina are currently ranked 3rd in the world and are deemed one of the favourites to win the world cup due to their excellent form. They are unbeaten in their last 35 matches. Their last defeat came against Brazil in the Copa America semi-final in 2019. Since then, they have won 24 games and drawn 11.

La Albiceleste are in Group C which consists of Saudi Arabia, Poland, and Mexico and are expected to easily qualify to the knockout stages.

They are expected to extend their unbeaten streak next month, led by Lionel Messi in what could be his final World Cup. His teammates will do everything they can to assist Messi in his mission to end Argentina’s 36-year World Cup drought.