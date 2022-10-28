PIF willing to double salary of 129-goal star to bring him to Newcastle

Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez with the club’s owners willing to double his current salary at the Serie A club. 

The striker has been with Inter since 2018 and has a contract at the San Siro until 2026.

The 25-year-old has played 197 times for the Italian giants, scoring 81 goals and assisting a further 28. Overall, Martinez has scored 129 goals at club and international level and is a sought-after striker amongst European clubs.

According to Inter Live, Newcastle are willing to double Martinez’s current salary of €7m (£6.1m) in order to bring him to the North East but face competition form Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea who also remain in the race for his signature.

The Magpies just signed Alexsander Isak for big money during the summer and already have Callum Wilson. A striker could arrive at St. James’ Park in the future but it is not a necessity at present.

