Premier League manager told he has ‘two games’ to save his job

Darren Bent believes Jesse Marsch has only two games to save his job as Leeds manager.

Last season, he came in as a replacement for Marcelo Bielsa and helped the club miraculously avoid relegation. However, they have had the worst possible start this season, with the club winning just two of their 11 games and sitting in 18th place in the table.

If Jesse Marsch is not able to turn things around, Leeds will once again be in the thick of another relegation battle. But despite the poor start and the increasing pressure, the American has insisted that his team’s performances deserve more points than what they have.

He said:

“If we go game to game and you look at the fact we haven’t won in eight games based on how we’ve performed over the eight games, it’s almost impossible to believe that two points is all that we’ve earned.”

While Marsch is optimistic about the future, Darren Bent believes he only has two games left to save his job as the pressure mounts. He believes Leeds will lose to Liverpool, despite the fact that the Reds are also out of form, but has stated that a loss to the Cherries could be decisive.

While speaking to talkSPORT Drive,

“If they get beat at Liverpool, which I think they could do, if they get beaten by Bournemouth with that big gap of the World Cup coming up, I think they’ll move on from him.

“If they don’t get three points from those games, he’ll get the sack. They need to beat Bournemouth.”

According to Football Insider, Leeds are ‘paving the way’ behind the scenes for a managerial change and a list of ‘potential replacements’ have been shortlisted.

There is a ‘growing sense’ at Elland Road that the American will not be ‘in charge beyond the mid-November World Cup’ break.

The fans are running out of patience and the stadium was ringing with the ‘sack the board’ and ‘what is going on?’ chants after the Sunday defeat to Fulham. The fans were also chanting against the manager.

The club’s chiefs are well aware of the supporters’ rage and despair and that is ‘likely to play a part in the decision’ that is expected to be made in the coming days.