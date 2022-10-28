“It’s unnecessary” – Agent thinks Man United star is ‘testing’ Erik Ten Hag

After storming down the tunnel before full-time just over a week ago, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United career looked all but over.

After refusing to come on as a substitute against Spurs, Ronaldo, who walked away from his teammates without celebrating their impressive two-nil win, was punished by the Red Devils.

Dropped from first-team contention for their next game against Chelsea and forced to train away from the senior squad, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner looked unlikely to ever play for the Red Devils again.

However, after being recalled to the starting lineup for United’s fifth Europa League group game against FC Sheriff on Thursday night, the 37-year-old, who managed to get himself among the goals again, now appears reinvigorated.

Despite his recent goal-scoring heroics, although it seems very unlikely that Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford longer than his current contract, which is due to expire at the end of the season, the January transfer window could offer the Portugual international a last-ditch chance to leave the 20-time league winners.

Discussing the 37-year-old’s recent antics, as well as what the remainder of the season could have in store for him, super-agent Rob Segal, who gave CaughtOffside an exclusive interview, said: “Personally, I think Ronaldo is testing Erik Ten Hag when he doesn’t really need to be tested – it’s unnecessary.

“Unfortunately, what is happening to Ronaldo right now is what happens to every player, even the best ones. Of course, it’s hard for him to take but from Man United’s point-of-view, they’re no worse off when he isn’t playing. There is an argument to suggest they’re actually better without him.

“When it comes to what could happen with him in January, I think unless an offer were to come in that was mutually beneficial to all parties, he will stay and see out the remainder of his contract.”