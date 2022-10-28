Sky Sports man says English manager wants Leeds job

Former footballer and Sky Sports pundit, Clinton Morrison, has stated that Sean Dyche could be the man to replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds United if he’s sacked by the Premier League club.

The former striker has stated on Sky Soccer Special on Sky Sports News, that the English manager is ‘fantastic’, even if fans wouldn’t like his style and that the 51-year-old looks eager to get back in management.

When speaking about the next potential Leeds boss, Morrison said: “Maybe Sean Dyche, I saw him on Monday Night Football, he looks like he is itching to get back into it.

“If there is any better man, and Leeds fans might not be happy with the style of play, but one thing Sean Dyche does do, is he’ll keep you in the Premier League, nine times out of ten.

“He did it at Burnley and he’s a fantastic manager, so it could be Sean Dyche.

“But I don’t want to talk about that too much because I don’t want Jesse Marsch to lose his job.”

Dyche did a fantastic job at Burnley and kept them in the Premier League for a long period of time, which also included a European finish on one occasion.

However, the English coach plays very defensive-minded, no-nonsense and direct football which seems to have pushed him to the back of the queue when jobs have become available of late.

Although football is a results business, going from Bielsa and Marsch to Dyche would be a hard sell to Leeds fans, even if it keeps them up this season.