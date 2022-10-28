Supercomputer predicts fairytale World Cup winner with dream final in Qatar

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest players to ever grace a football pitch and have won nearly everything in the sport between them but the one thing that eludes them both is the World Cup.

With Lionel Messi being 35 years old and Ronaldo two years older, the World Cup in Qatar this November could be the last chance they have at winning football’s biggest prize.

Although nothing can be taken from them, football fans love things that predict the outcome of tournaments; whether it is a pig, octopus or a supercomputer, the outcome seems to get people’s hopes up.

With the World Cup just over three weeks away, a supercomputer has predicted how the tournament could go and it coughed up a fairytale winner and dream final.

An experiment conducted by BCA research, via Indy100, sampled matches from the last four World Cups alongside FIFA ratings of the national teams to provide their footy forecast.

The supercomputer predicted that Portugal and Ronaldo will make it to the final on December 18, beating England in the semi-final, but there won’t be any celebrating for the Manchester United star as the supercomputer predicts that his side will be defeated by Messi and Argentina.

This would be a dream World Cup final for many as the world would standstill on the day the two greatest players of their generation go head-to-head for a first World Cup crown.

The coverage the final would get would be otherworldly and the aftermath would be just as good, as the majority of football fans would be extremely fulfilled seeing the pictures of Messi lifting the only trophy to elude him throughout his extraordinary career.