Tottenham Hotspur reportedly looking to offer Denmark international midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg a new contract.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a key player for Antonio Conte ever since he joined the club from Southampton.

The player has a contract with the London club until the summer of 2025 and Spurs are keen to reward him for his performances with an extension and a pay rise as per The Times.

Hojbjerg is currently earning £100,000 per week, and he certainly deserves a raise based on his performances and his standing on the side.

The 27-year-old has been one of the first names on the team sheet under Antonio Conte and he has a big future at the club. He has formed a quality partnership alongside Rodrigo Bentancur at the heart of Spurs’ midfield and that has given Tottenham a solid base to build on.

Apart from his quality on the ball, his tendency to help out defensively and his relentless work ethic make him a priceless option for the London club.

A contract extension for the midfielder will come as a major boost for the club and it will be interesting to see if Spurs decide to proceed with the renewal of Harry Kane and Antonio Conte after that.

There have been rumours of a new contract for Kane for a while and the London club must sort out the future of Conte as well. The Italian manager will be out of contract at the end of the season and he has been linked with a return to Italy in recent months.

Tottenham cannot afford to lose their key players or the manager if they are to put together a side capable of winning trophies and Daniel Levy has got a few crucial months ahead of him.