Video: Speedy Wolves star races young fans and does not go easy

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves’ Adama Traore is one of the Premier League’s fastest players and the winger recently put that speed to the test against some young fans. 

Traore is well-known for his speed and strength but is often criticised for wasting these attributes as the winger fails to do anything with them and wastes many chances regularly.

This did not matter, however, to some young Wolves fans who saw the star in what looks like a supermarket car park and wanted to test the winger’s speed.

The youngsters challenged Traore to a race but were left in his tracks as the Premier League player did not go easy and even crossed the finish line backwards.

