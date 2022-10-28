Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Sassuolo attacking midfielder Hamed Traore.

According to a report from MilanLive, London rivals West Ham United are keen on securing the services of the 22-year-old midfielder as well.

Antonio Conte has a solid midfield at his disposal with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur performing at a high level consistently. However, the Italian manager needs to add a new dimension at the centre of the park. Spurs are clearly lacking in creativity with the likes of Hojbjerg and Bentancur more defensive-minded.

In the summer, Spurs tried to sign players like Nicolo Zaniolo, but they failed to bring in an attacking midfielder. It will be interesting to see if they can sign Traore from Sassuolo in January.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is highly rated in Serie A and he has the potential to develop into a quality player in the future.

A move to Tottenham would allow the player to play alongside top-class players and work with a world-class manager like Antonio Conte. Furthermore, he would get to experience Champions League football at Tottenham as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be a tempting proposition for the young midfielder and his suitors will have to pay in excess of €30 million in order to sign the player as per MilanLive.

The reported asking price seems reasonable for a talented player like him, and he could end up justifying the outlay if he manages to adapt to English football quickly.

The player is attracting interest from Italian clubs as well with the likes of AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus keen on him.