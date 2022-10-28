West Ham want to bring unplayable £15m ace back to London in January

West Ham want to sign Isaiah Jones from Middlesbrough but may have to wait until the summer of 2023 to make it happen.

David Moyes signed a lot of players during the last transfer window but one of the positions where the Hammers are still light is the right wing-back and right midfield area, which the Irons boss is now looking to address.

According to Football League World, West Ham are keen to sign Middlesbrough’s Jones but may have to wait until next summer to do so.

The Teesside outfit are said to be reluctant to sell the 23-year-old, who has a contract at The Riverside Stadium until 2025.

Jones has started the season off with two goals and three assists across 15 games in the Championship and could be a good signing for West Ham.

His versatility on either wing would be very beneficial to Moyes when rotating and the 23-year-old would provide sufficient backup for West Ham’s ever-growing number of big stars.

Jones could be available for around £15 million according to a report from The Hartlepool Mail.