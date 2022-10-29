Arsenal are one of three clubs interested in Midtjylland winger Gustav Isaksen, with Newcastle and West Ham also keeping tabs on the youngster.

Isaksen has gotten off to an excellent start to the season for Midtjylland, scoring seven goals. At just 21 years old, Isaksen has already made 80 appearances for his club – an incredible achievement for somebody his age.

The young winger is now attracting interest from a host of clubs, according to Calcio Mercato.

The report claims that AC Milan, Arsenal, Newcastle, and West Ham are all interested in signing Isaksen. Midtjylland will reportedly demand in the region of €20m for the youngster.

It’s no surprise to see Arsenal linked with yet another young, up-and-coming star. Since Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar began working together, Arsenal have centred their recruitment around youth.

Not only have they recruited multiple young players in the last few years, but Arteta has also shown faith in his current crop of players, giving the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba an extended run in the team.