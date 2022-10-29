Barcelona shortlist Chelsea star as ideal replacement for 34-year-old legend

Barcelona are coming to terms with the fact that defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets cannot go on forever and although the Spaniard will prove almost impossible to replace, according to recent reports, the Catalan giants believe they’ve found a potential candidate.

That’s according to French outlet RMC Sport, who claim the La Liga giants are interested in signing Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

Kante, 31, looks to be coming to the end of his Chelsea career.

The France international has less than 12 months left on his contract and with no signs of renewal, this January could see the former Leicester City midfielder negotiate a transfer to a foreign club in time for next summer.

Currently out injured with a hamstring tear, the two-time Premier League winner, who is set to miss next month’s World Cup in Qatar (Eurosport), will be eager to get back into action and prove he still has what it takes to be one of Europe’s most effective holding midfielders.

Busquets, on the other hand, is now 34 years old, and although he will already forever be written in Nou Camp folklore, the former academy graduate, who has lifted 32 major trophies, looks to be edging closer to calling time on his Barcelona career.

The 2010 World Cup winner’s contract at Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the season.