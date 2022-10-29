Graham Potter returns to Brighton for the first time today since leaving the Seagulls for Chelsea in September and will be hoping to mark the occasion with another win.

The new Blues boss is undefeated since taking over at Stamford Bridge and has helped guide the London club up to fifth in the Premier League whilst also guiding them to the top of their Champions League group and are through to the next round.

Chelsea secured their qualification in Europe during the week with a 2-1 win over RB Salzburg and last time out in the league, the Blues drew 1-1 to Manchester United after a last-minute Casemiro goal.

For his return to Brighton today, Potter has made two changes from the Salzburg match midweek with Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheeks coming in for Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As for Brighton, the Seagulls have struggled results-wise since Potter’s departure and are yet to win a match under new boss Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian’s side have had a tough run of fixtures during that period and have played well in most of their matches but an old flaw has returned as Brighton do not score enough goals.

For Chelsea’s arrival to the Amex today, De Zerbi has named a side with two changes from last week’s defeat to Manchester City. Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan replace Danny Welbeck and Joel Veltman in the Seagulls team.