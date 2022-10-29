Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid’s January transfer plans

Real Madrid will not look to make any new signings during the January transfer window.

That’s according to manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has revealed that Los Blancos have no immediate plans to bring in any new faces.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid plans for January: “January signings? We’re not interested in winter signings”. ??? #RealMadrid “The squad will remain the same for the rest of the season”. pic.twitter.com/lprOTqSzw8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2022

Clearly in favour of working with what he has, which includes the likes of 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, Ancelotti, who is gunning for his second La Liga title, has opted against using the winter transfer window to his advantage.

Set for a domestic fixture against Girona on Sunday, this weekend could see the Spanish giants extend their lead at the top of the table to six points.

However, with next month’s World Cup in Qatar edging closer, Ancelotti will be hoping none of his stars get injured while on international duty, otherwise he may be forced to backtrack on his recent transfer statement.