Chelsea preparing big-money move for Inter Milan star

Chelsea are preparing a big-money move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Chelsea haven’t had the best of luck with strikers over the years. Many fans speak about the ‘cursed’ number nine shirt at Chelsea, due to many players coming and struggling to perform as a striker for the club.

Romalu Lukaku is the latest to have struggled for Chelsea, and he’s already been sent out on loan to Inter Milan. Now, Chelsea are readying an offer to sign his current teammate.

That’s according to Inter Live, who claim that Chelsea are interested in signing Martinez, with Inter demanding a fee in the region of €90m.

Chelsea brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the summer transfer window, but the Gabonese striker isn’t going to be a long-term fix for the club. Armando Broja has come through the academy and is impressing, but if Chelsea want to take their side to the next level, an elite forward will be necessary.

Martinez scored 21 league goals last season and has already bagged six times this campaign. These sort of numbers are exactly what Chelsea are missing, so it will be interesting to see if they firm up their interest.