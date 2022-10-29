Chelsea transfer target “very disappointed” after his club reject bid

Chelsea transfer target Edson Alvarez has admitted he was left “very disappointed” after Ajax rejected a bid for him during the summer transfer window.

Alvarez has developed into one of Ajax’s key players over the last few years. His mix of technical ability and defensive awareness makes him a top holding midfielder in Europe.

Alvarez was approached by Chelsea during the summer transfer window, and he’s now opened up on his disappointment that a move failed to materialise, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano below.

Álvarez on Chelsea deal collapsed: “I am very disappointed about it. But I am convinced that one day a big club will come”, tells @ESPNnl. ??? #CFC “We never expected Chelsea to put in another bid at the end of August. It was a difficult situation. Ajax couldn't do anything”. pic.twitter.com/TTYNwiOjTl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2022

With the January transfer window approaching, it appears Alvarez will be hoping a big clubs makes another offer to sign him. Ajax have nurtured and developed countless players over the years, and they rarely stand in their way if they want to join a big European club.

It may have been too late in the transfer window for Ajax to justify selling Alvarez to Chelsea, but if they make an early bid in January, giving Ajax time to find a replacement, a deal could happen. With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season, a midfielder could be a priority for Chelsea in January.