(Video) Conte gives bizarre reaction to Bentancur’s last-gasp winner vs Bournemouth

Even though his Tottenham Hotspur side completed a remarkable comeback against Bournemouth, manager Antonio Conte failed to celebrate.

The hard-hitting Italian watched on as his Lilywhites looked strong candidates to lose Saturday afternoon’s Premier League at the Vitality Stadium.

A brace from opposition striker Kiefer Moore set the Cherries on their way to claiming all three points, however, second-half goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and a last-gasp winner from Rodrigo Bentancur sent the away supporters wild.

Conte wasn’t among those celebrating though.

Spotted on the touchline, the former Inter Milan boss was seen immediately walking off down the tunnel without even so much as cracking a smile.

Pictures via Astro Supersport Live