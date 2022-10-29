Former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes Leeds will sack Jesse Marsch if the Yorkshire club doesn’t beat Liverpool or Bournemouth.

Leeds have picked only nine points from 11 matches, despite starting the season in fine form. Jesse Marsch’s team haven’t won a game since August and Marsch’s future is now in major doubt with two important upcoming games next.

Bent told talkSPORT: “If they get beat at Liverpool, which I think they could do, if they get beaten by Bournemouth with that big gap of the World Cup coming up, I think they’ll move on from him.

“If they don’t get three points from those games, he’ll get the sack. They need to beat Bournemouth.”

Leeds United face Liverpool tonight at Anfield.