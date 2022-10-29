David Moyes accused of having a ‘strange dislike’ for West Ham star

Dan Lawless has criticised David Moyes for his comments on West Ham’s Algerian star Said Benrahma, claiming that the manager has a ‘strange dislike’ for the player.

The winger has 15 goals and 15 assists in 98 games and has time and again shown glimpses of his quality but he has not been able to get a consistent run of games under David Moyes.

And now the manager has come under fire for his very odd comments about the player. During his pre-match press conference earlier this week, Moyes said (via Hammers.news):

“Said’s English, for the amount of time he’s been here, has not been great. But I’ve got to say, Nayef [Aguerd] – brilliant English; Gianluca [Scamacca] – brilliant English; Emerson [Palmieri] – fantastic English; strangely enough, [Lucas] Paqueta can’t speak it, but I think he understands it.”

West Ham Fan TV’s Lawless responded to these unusual comments on Twitter by accusing Moyes of disliking the player. He tweeted:

“No one can tell me Moyes doesn’t have a strange dislike of Benrahma.” He can applaud the new additions without disparaging Said. Anyone who has attempted to learn another language understands how difficult it is.”

It’s been reported that Moyes wanted to sign Eberechi Eze from QPR, but he signed for Crystal Palace instead. West Ham signed Said Benrahma around the same time so it is possible that the Algerian was not Moyes’ primary target.

Moyes’ comments may suggest a lack of desire to learn the language, but anyone who has attempted to learn a new language understands how difficult it is, and the Scottish manager knows this from his brief stint in Spain. Having said that, it appears that Benrahma will have to work harder to improve his English if he wants to impress his manager.