(Video) Diego Costa shown 97th-minute straight red for headbutt on Brentford defender

Wolves fans will be bitterly disappointed with striker Diego Costa after the former Chelsea talisman was shown a 97th-minute straight red for violent conduct against Brentford’s Ben Mee.

The hard-hitting Spanish forward, who failed to get among the goals during Saturday afternoon’s encounter at the Community Stadium, would have done well to avoid getting into trouble as the clock ticked down to full-time.

However, unable to suppress his emotions, the 34-year-old was picked up on VAR’s cameras intentionally throwing a headbutt at Mee.

Pictures via Peacock

Left with no choice but to dismiss Wolves’ number 29, referee Robert Madley was quick to show Costa a red card. The game finished all square at 1-1, but Costa is now likely to miss his side’s next three games through suspension.