Ederson pulled off a stunning save to keep Youri Tielemans from scoring a certain goal

Manchester City’s 1-0 lead was preserved thanks to Ederson, who tipped Youri Tielemans’ spectacular volley over the bar to deny Leicester City an equaliser.

Kevin De Bruyne was the match-winner for City who won 1-0 on the road at the King Power Stadium – but it could have been a different story if Ederson hadn’t tipped Tielemans’ spectacular volley over the bar.

It took Manchester City a stunning De Bruyne free-kick to break the deadlock. The midfielder fired in a thunderous, dipping free-kick that flew in off the post and past a despairing Danny Ward.

However, shortly after City took the lead, Youri Tielemens nearly scored a stunning goal of his own with a stunning volley that the Brazil international brilliantly tipped over the bar.

City were missing goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland, and his absence was felt, but Pep Guardiola’s men were able to grind out a win.

Ederson’s effort in goal was lauded by Kevin De Bruyne in his post match interview. He told BT Sports (via Manchester City’s Official Website):

“The free-kick goes perfectly, luckily it’s 1-0. Ederson has been great, sometimes we only talk about his distribution but he’s a great keeper and he proves it every week.