Everton look set to make a move for Monaco star in the next few months

Everton are set to make a move for Monaco left-back Caio Henrique in the coming months.

Henrique is enjoying an excellent season for French club Monaco so far, contributing five assists and a goal in just ten league games.

The Brazilian joined Monaco in 2020 after spending three years in his home country. The 25-year-old could be on his way out the door already, with clubs around Europe keeping tabs on him.

According to IG Esporte, Everton are keeping an eye on Henrique and could make a move for the defender in the next few months.

Vitalii Mykolenko has shown signs of being an excellent defender since moving to Everton in January, but there are concerns about his attacking ability. Frank Lampard loves his full-backs to bomb on and get forward, but Mykolenko has struggled with this side of his game.

Henrique is more of an attacking full-back, the opposite of Mykolenko, so this could be the reason for Everton’s interest.

Lampard may want two different profile full-backs for certain game situations, with Mykolenko playing against sides who are likely to attack Everton more, and Henrique involved against the lesser sides.