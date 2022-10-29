Fred defends Antony following criticism from ‘annoying’ former midfielder

Fred has leapt to the defence of teammate and compatriot Antony.

The young Brazilian attacker hit sporting headlines earlier this week after he was spotted performing his trademark ‘spinning’ trick which sees him pick the ball up and seamlessly rotate 360 degrees.

However, while in action against FC Sheriff on Thursday night, the former Ajax winger, who perfectly executed the trick, then failed to find teammate Casemiro and instead passed the ball out of play, and that drew a wave of criticism, including from former midfielder Paul Scholes.

Speaking in BT Sport’s studio at half-time on Thursday, Scholes said: “I don’t know what he’s doing. It’s ridiculous.

“It’s showboating. But that’s the way he plays I’ve seen him do it at Ajax as well. I think he needs that knocking out of him.”

Scholes wasn’t the only high-profile person to slam the 22-year-old for his flair decision-making though. Other pundits were also quick to weigh in. However, sending a defiant message to his critics, Antony, who posted on his Instagram story on Friday, said: “We are known for our art and I will not stop doing what brought me to where I am.”

Echoing his teammate’s refusal to tone down his style of play, Fred, who spoke to the media, as quoted by BeIN Sports, said: “I think it starts with the fact that we are Brazilians, he said. Brazilians have quality in their blood. It’s always been like that since Pele, having quality, dribbling, scoring, dancing, smile. So I think people have to understand that side of us. So what he did was not offensive to anyone. Of course, if it’s offensive, we’ll go talk to him in the locker room. But that’s not offensive. It wasn’t an offense to anyone. It’s his game. I think he has to keep doing it.”

Going on to highlight Scholes’ criticism, in particular, United’s number 17 admitted that the Englishman’s assessment was ‘annoying’.

“It’s very annoying that he had to,” Fred added.

