Gabby Agbonlahor forced to delete tweet after Aston Villa thrashing

Gabby Agbonlahor was made to regret his words after his former side was thrashed 4-0 by an inform Newcastle United.

Newcastle cruised to their third straight league victory thanks to a brace from Callum Wilson either side of halftime, followed by goals from Joelinton and Miguel Almiron in the second half.

Before the match started, Agbonlahor tweeted: “Come on Villa, nothing to fear against Newcastle! Let’s go!”

But it turned out they had quite a lot to fear as Eddie Howe’s men handed them their biggest defeat of the season.

And the former Villa man was quick to delete his initial tweet and followed it with another tweet referencing at the match result.

He tweeted: “Trust me to have to work at 5.30pm after this [crying emoji].”

Ffs trust me to have to work at 5.30pm after this ??? — Ga11agbon (@ga11agbon) October 29, 2022

With only three wins this season, Villa now sits 15th in the table. They have now appointed former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who will take over on November 1st and hope to guide Villa into the top half of the table.