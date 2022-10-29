“It has been a weird season”- Jesse Marsch reflects on Leeds’ season so far

The start of the season indicated that Leeds United were on for a very good campaign but the results since have put manager Jesse Marsch under some pressure.

The Yorkshire club were undefeated after three games having achieved wins over Wolves and Chelsea and having brought in many new signings over the summer, a lot of people felt that Marsch’s side would not be repeating their relegation fight of last season.

However, that was not the case as Leeds have not won a game since the Chelsea victory and after their positive start, the club now sit in the relegation zone having lost their last four matches.

This has ramped up the pressure on the Leeds manager with his side travelling to Liverpool on Saturday and ahead of the trip to Anfield, Marsch has been discussing Leeds’ start to the season.

Jesse Marsch opens up on Leeds’ start to the season

“In some levels, it has been a weird season,” Marsch told Sky Sports.

“We really haven’t been able to catch our form like we did in the first few games but we also haven’t been terrible.

“But the results have hurt us. They’ve put a dent in our confidence, in our belief, system, so these are the moments as a leader where you have to be at your best.”

Leeds have been quite unlucky during some games on their current run, the Arsenal clash being a good example, but football is a results business and if they don’t pick up soon, Marsch is likely to be looking for another job.