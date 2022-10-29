Jamie Carragher highlights Liverpool defender as Reds’ weak-link vs Leeds United

Jamie Carragher has not been impressed with Joe Gomez’s first-half performance against Leeds United.

Saturday night’s feature Premier League game at Anfield has so far been an exciting encounter. End-to-end football has seen both sides hit the back of the net, with Spanish attacker Rodrigo opening the scoring after just five minutes following a defensive mix-up from Gomez and goalkeeper Alisson.

Even though Mo Salah levelled the scoreline just nine minutes later, Leeds United, who are putting up a good fight, could easily be in the lead.

The fiery matchup looks certain to produce more goals and talking points in the second half, but one player who Carragher doesn’t think should remain on the pitch is Gomez.

“Joe Gomez [has] been all over the place in this first half – he really has,” Carragher said while on commentary duty for Sky Sports (approx 8:33 p.m UK time).

“He had a really poor first half in Napoli a few weeks ago, [Joel] Matip came on at half time. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw [Ibrahima] Konate at half time either.”

With Konate and Nat Phillips both on the bench, Klopp isn’t short of defensive options.

However, the former Dortmund boss will be aware that by hauling Gomez off ahead of time, he would run the risk of damaging the Englishman’s confidence, so it’ll be interesting to see how the German manages this one.