Leeds United have taken an early lead against Liverpool.

The Whites, led by under-pressure American manager Jesse Marsch, have silenced the Anfield crowd after just five minutes of Saturday evening’s Premier League blockbuster.

Although attacker Rodrigo was the hero, the former Valencia forward owes a huge thanks to opposition defender Joe Gomez, who played an awful backpass to goalkeeper Alisson before the Brazilian shot-stopper slipped, allowing Leeds’ number 19 to score one of the easiest goals of his career.