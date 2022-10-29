Leeds United have taken an early lead against Liverpool.
The Whites, led by under-pressure American manager Jesse Marsch, have silenced the Anfield crowd after just five minutes of Saturday evening’s Premier League blockbuster.
MORE: (Video) Diego Costa shown 97th-minute straight red for headbutt on Brentford defender
Although attacker Rodrigo was the hero, the former Valencia forward owes a huge thanks to opposition defender Joe Gomez, who played an awful backpass to goalkeeper Alisson before the Brazilian shot-stopper slipped, allowing Leeds’ number 19 to score one of the easiest goals of his career.
A ?????????? mistake from Joe Gomez! ??
Rodrigo ??????? and Leeds lead at Anfield! ?? pic.twitter.com/aTGSr505PZ
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2022