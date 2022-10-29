Journalist squashes rumours of Messi’s return to Barcelona in January

Rumours circulated this morning of Barcelona making an attempt to bring Messi back to the Camp Nou in January but there is reportedly no truth in the Argentine leaving Paris Saint-Germain before next summer.

Sport reported that Barcelona’s goal is to sign Messi during the winter window, taking advantage of La Liga’s 1/1 rule as they’re still under for this season.

The 1/1 rule states that for every €1 a Spanish team spends in the market they have to generate €1 in return.

The report states that a move would be difficult due to a number of reasons, but the Catalan club will try to bring their legend back.

It will be very difficult for multiple reasons. 1: PSG do not plan to part ways with Messi in the middle of the season. 2: Nasser Al Khelaifi doesn't intend to do Barça any favours. 3: Messi is focused on his season at PSG and the World Cup. [sport] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 29, 2022

Following the rumours, Ben Jacobs reported that there is no truth in them as Messi will decide his future after the World Cup.

The CBS reporter states that there is no chance he will leave mid-season even if he chooses not to renew with PSG at the end of the campaign.

Messi is out of contract next summer but has an option of another year in Paris.

The Barcelona legend never got the goodbye he deserved with the La Liga giants and might want to return for a few more seasons to end his career in the stadium that witnessed him become the world’s greatest-ever player.

That is on hold, however, as the Argentine tries to achieve his biggest dream before the end of the year.