‘Link with Palace is quite strong’ – Ed Aarons tips 100-game star for CPFC move

The Guardian journalist Ed Aarons has claimed that Crystal Palace are keeping an eye on Ismail Jakobs.

Patrick Viera spent around £30million in the summer to strengthen his side and will reportedly be given more to spend in January.

The AS Monaco star who has been a key part of the team was a target for West Ham in the summer who had inquired about the player but the club did not entertain the offer as they were not in need to cash in on him.

And now, according to Aarons, the player is on Crystal Palace’s ‘radar’ as they hope to increase competition for their left-back position. The journalist claims that Viera will be keeping a close eye on him during the World Cup before heading over to the negotiation table to discuss a deal in January.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

Really top class left-backs are a bit of a premium, but I think Crystal Palace could do with somebody to give a bit of competition to Mitchell.

“Maybe he’s on their radar because the Senegalese link with Crystal Palace is quite strong.”

Tyrick Mitchell has been Crystal Palace’s first-choice left-back under Vieira ever since breaking into the team from the academy. His performances for the Eagles has also earned him two caps for England.