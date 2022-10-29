Manchester United looking to rival Chelsea in pursuit of 25-year-old midfielder

Manchester United are looking to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of 25-year-old midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Manchester United were looking to bring in a midfielder during the summer transfer window. Eventually, Erik ten Hag opted to sign former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, but at the age of 30, it’s more of a short-term signing.

Christian Eriksen was also brought in during the summer, but similarly to Casemiro, he isn’t going to be able to perform at an elite level for too much longer.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United have joined Chelsea in their pursuit of Ajax midfielder Alvarez.

Chelsea are set to lose N’Golo Kante and Jorginho in the summer due to their contracts expiring, so bringing in a player like Alvarez would be some smart business.

It’s no surprise to see Manchester United linked with Alvarez – Ten Hag managed the Mexican midfielder during his time at Ajax, so he’s fully aware of his capabilities and what he will be able to bring to the Manchester United side.

 

