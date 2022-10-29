Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is attracting interest from Valencia after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

Since signing for Manchester United, Van de Beek has never managed to be given a consistent run in the team. The Dutch midfielder was sent on loan to Everton in January, but a similar situation occurred over on Merseyside.

Van de Beek has returned to Manchester United for this season, but has only managed to play 22 minutes in the Premier League.

A move away from the club feels like the right decision to continue his development, and according to TodoFichajes, Valencia are now interested in signing Van de Beek.

There’s no doubt Van de Beek has bags of talent, as he showed at Ajax in Holland as well as the Champions League, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out for a player at a new club.

The pressure and expectation of playing for a club the size of Manchester United may be too much for Van de Beek, who will be desperate to start playing regular football again and rebuilding his confidence after a disappointing few years.