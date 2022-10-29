Martin Keown says which Spurs player he wishes played for Arsenal

Despite being an Arsenal legend, former defender Martin Keown has admitted that he loves rival midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg, 27, joined Spurs back in 2020 following a £15m move from Southampton and although his earlier performances have gone relatively under the radar, recent months have seen the Denmark international grow to become one of Antonio Conte’s most important players.

Often lined up alongside Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp, Hojbjerg’s industrious style of play sees him act as the glue that allows the Lilywhite’s defence to seamlessly transition into attack.

Speaking about the 27-year-old and revealing his envy when it comes to which North London club the former Bayern Munich academy graduate plays for, Keown, who spoke on BBC’s MOTD, as quoted by The Boot Room, said: “Everything’s out there on social media, he’s a player I wanted at Arsenal because I like his style, I like what he brings.

“He’s a part of a very workman-like team. When you’re watching Spurs, it’s not a fantastic watch and they grind out results, but he’s very much a part of what they do, that hard work in that team.

“You can see that his game is now back to the level it was when he was a young man in that Bayern Munich team.”

Since joining Conte’s Londoners, Hojbjerg, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 117 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 20 goals along the way.

