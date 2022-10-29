A West Ham insider has claimed that David Moyes has given his blessing for the club to sell two of his players in January.

The Hammers had a busy window during the summer but didn’t get all their business complete as the London club were trying to sign a centre-back and a right-back on deadline day.

West Ham are expected to address those positions again in January and should they find the players they are looking for, it could mean the departure of two others.

According to a West Ham insider speaking to 6foot2, Craig Dawson and Harrison Ashby have made it clear they have no interest in signing new contracts with the Hammers and will therefore be allowed to leave in January.

Moyes has given his blessing for both to leave, once the players are replaced in the next transfer window.

“David Moyes is unlikely to stand in the way of two defenders departing in January next year as long the squad doesn’t suffer any more injuries in their respective defensive positions,” the insider said.

“Dawson reluctantly agreed to stay until the end of the year after Moyes failed to find cover on transfer deadline day but he has no interest in signing an extension to his contract and would prefer to move in January for family reasons.”