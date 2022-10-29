Brazilian forward Neymar has jumped to the defence of his international teammate Antony after recent criticism of his skills moves for Manchester United.

Antony came under heavy criticism this week after attempting a spinning skill move for Manchester United which led to him passing the ball out of play.

Pundits, former players, and fans were quick to mock Antony for the skill move he attempted, with Robbie Savage calling Antony “embarrassing” on BT Sport.

Antony’s international teammate Neymar has now jumped to the defence of Antony on Instagram, as seen below.

Translated to English, Neymar’s caption reads “Keep it up, don’t change anything!”

Antony was taken off at half-time against FC Sheriff, but Erik ten Hag confirmed it wasn’t directly because of the trickery on the pitch.

Ten Hag won’t be worried about a player performing skills and expressing themselves on a football pitch, as long as it’s efficient and effective.

As entertaining as Antony’s skill may have been, he didn’t really achieve too much. It will be interesting to see if the Manchester United winger keeps his place in the starting eleven this week.