Patrice Evra gives surprise prediction for Man United vs West Ham

If anybody knows what it is like to play for both Manchester United and West Ham, it’s former full-back Patrice Evra, who turned out for both clubs during his glittering career.

The former France international made his name at Old Trafford, where he played for eight years from 2006 to 2014 and lifted 14 major trophies, including five Premier League titles, as well as the 2008 Champions League.

The tail end of the Dakar-born defender’s career saw him experience a brief spell with the Hammers, and ahead of this weekend’s matchup between the two, Evra has gone on record and given his prediction as to how he thinks the mouth-watering encounter will play out.

“Against Man United, West Ham will play with no fear and I think it will be an explosive match,” Evra told Betfair, as quoted by MEN.

“The game is at Old Trafford, and it’s a trap. It’s difficult to predict the outcome because when West Ham play against United they have nothing to lose. If United aren’t playing with the right spirit and fighting for every ball they can easily lose this game.

MORE: “They hate it!” – Agent says all players are frustrated following recent Spurs controversy

“I can see this one being a draw, I know United need the three points after that good comeback against Chelsea, but West Ham are dangerous and I can’t say United will beat them easily. They will make it a tough match.”

Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils will be hoping to claim their seventh win of the season with David Moyes looking for his side’s third consecutive win, in all competitions.

The odds will certainly be against the Hammers though. Not only are the Londoners set to travel to Old Trafford, but the two team’s head-to-head record falls very much in the Red Devils’ favour.

Out of their last five encounters in Manchester, West Ham have lost four, so it’s fair to say that Moyes’ men will be happy if Evra’s prediction comes true.