Pep Guardiola provides update on injured Manchester City star

Manchester City
Pep Guardiola has provided an update on injured Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland was substituted at half-time against his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this week. As a result, Haaland wasn’t fit enough to even make the Manchester City squad to face Leicester City on Saturday.

Before the game, Guardiola provided an update on Haaland’s injury and explained his absence.

“Yeah, [He] recovered from the fever, from being tired but not from the ligament,” said Guardiola, as relayed by the Mirror.

Erling Haaland’s fitness could be a worry for Man City.
Haaland has regularly struggled with injuries during his career and Manchester City fans will be hoping this isn’t the beginning of his injury troubles with his new club.

The Norwegian already has an unbelievable goalscoring record for Manchester City, but this has often been the case with previous clubs, until the injury troubles begin.

With Julian Alvarez as a backup striker, it isn’t all doom and gloom for Manchester City, but Haaland’s record speaks for itself and it’s almost impossible for even the best strikers in the world to nearly replicate that.

 

