The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) Public Investment Fund (PIF) have been informed of the asking price of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Inter Live reported earlier this week that Newcastle are willing to double Martinez’s salary to lure him to St James Park. However, they face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and the striker has not ruled out staying at the San Siro.

According to Inter Live, the starting price for Martinez is €90 million, which would be more than the club-record £63 million paid by the North East club to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad just this summer. According to the report, they, along with Spurs, United, and Chelsea, can afford the transfer fee.

According to the report, Athletico Madrid is also interested in him, but they may not have the same financial resources as the aforementioned English clubs.

Martinez, dubbed a ‘beast‘ by Inter teammate Romelu Lukaku, ranks in the 98th percentile for shots taken of all strikers in Europe’s top five leagues over the last one year. His work rate is superb and his playing style is similar to that of the likes of Sadio Mane and Gabriel Jesus.

Since being taken over by the Saudi Arabia PIF, Newcastle has quickly transformed into a top-tier club. Eddie Howe has accomplished a lot in a short period of time. Their team has gone unbeaten in the league since August, losing only one game. They have moved up to fourth place in the table with 24 points and are certainly playing like a top six club. And Lautaro Martinez will be another statement from Newcastle, cementing their place among the elite clubs. They certainly have the financial means to sign him.