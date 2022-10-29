Radrizzani and 49ers eyeing move for 33-goal forward to rescue Leeds in January

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing up a move for Club Brugge forward Noa Lang as they look to fix their goalscoring problems.

The 23-year-old is a long-term target for Leeds having been linked with a move for the Dutch star last year but it is believed that Andrea Radrizzani, 49ers Enterprises and Victor Orta are still open to a transfer, with the Yorkshire club struggling in front of goal in the Premier League this season.

The winger showed great promise last season but his output has dried up this campaign, scoring one goal and assisting a further two in the Belgian League.

Sports Witness relayed an update from Voetbal Niuews regarding Lang recently, stating that Leeds ‘remain on the scene’ and are looking to get a deal over the line in future, with Club Brugge still hoping to ‘hit the jackpot’ despite the winger’s struggles this season.

Lang has the potential to be a good player but with Jesse Marsch’s side struggling to score a striker should be the priority rather than a winger.

The Dutch star has netted 33 senior goals for club and country during his career and although he can play in a number of attacking roles, Leeds will still be lacking a proper number nine to help Bamford up top.